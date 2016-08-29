Jones hails Town’s ‘immense’ fans

Hatters boss Nathan Jones once again paid a glowing tribute to Luton’s travelling army of fans who were at Cambridge United on Saturday.

Almost 1,700 made the short trip to the Cambs Glass Stadium to see their side thump the U’s 3-0 and move up to second in the table.

A delighted Jones was his usual passionate self with the supporters after the final whistle and when speaking to the press, he said: “I was fortunate when I was at Brighton, we travelled really well at Brighton.

“I remember Fulham when I took over for 10 days, we took three and a half thousand, then here (Cambridge), days like this and Leyton Orient (last season).

“Last week we were gutted we didn’t give them the result, but they were outstanding today, absolutely outstanding.

“I love our fans, they are immense our fans, to travel and they just make it a great atmosphere, they sing, they get behind the team and it lifts them.

“That’s why I said a couple of weeks ago, they can lift them, and we’ll respond, but they can lift them, and they did, credit to them, I love our fans.”

Goalkeeper Christian Walton admitted he had been left hugely impressed by the club’s support base since joining on loan from Brighton too, as he said: “I knew what the fans were all about there, they’ve been excellent since I arrived.

“The support they took down to Plymouth, Stevenage last week and then today. It gives you that little edge, second half when they’re getting behind you and they pulled us through and were really good.”

Meanwhile, striker Jack Marriott added: “They’re superb, our fans are absolutely different class. I can’t remember how many were down at Plymouth, wherever it is, we always take great following and they were superb.”