Jones nominated for League Two manager of the month award

Hatters boss Nathan Jones has been nominated for the Sky Bet League Two Manager of the Month award for August.

The Luton chief led Town to excellent 3-0 away wins at both Plymouth Argyle and Cambridge United, with a home win over Newport County and draw against Yeovil, making it 10 points from the opening five games.

Jones is up against Morecambe boss Jim Bentley whose Shrimps side were top of the table until the weekend, plus Colchester United chief John McGreal and Mansfield supremo Adam Murray.

The winner will be announced on Friday.