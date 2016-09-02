Jones praises Hatters’ resolve as stars stay on deadline day

Hatters boss Nathan Jones has praised the club’s resolve after Town kept hold of all their stars on transfer deadline day this week.

There had been plenty of speculation surrounding the likes of Cameron McGeehan and Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu’s futures with Championship clubs believed to have enquired about the pair.

However, both remained at Kenilworth Road, as Jones said: “The club were fantastic. We got tested in terms of our resolve for players but we managed to keep hold of everyone and that’s a credit to the relationship we have with the players and the ambition of the club.

“The board and Gary (Sweet) have backed me on that and we’ve managed to keep hold of some very, very good players after having some strong interest from some very good clubs.

“I wouldn’t want to talk about that (firm bids) but there was some real interest from some real good clubs.

“It would be wrong for me to go any further but the club have been fantastic and have showed the ambition and showed the strength of the club because I’m not sure many clubs in League Two could withstand that.

“The biggest thing is that the players believe in what we’re doing here and that’s been a big bonus for me.

“The ultimate goal is for these young players to take Luton forward.

“If they want to get better they will get better and we want to improve them because we want them to get better for Luton to then take Luton forward so we end up where our ambition is.”