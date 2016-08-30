Jones will make changes for EFL Trophy tie at Gills

Hatters boss Nathan Jones will utilise his squad for the EFL Checkatrade Trophy clash at League One Gillingham this evening.

Although the Luton chief will have to select five players considered as ‘first-teamers’ under the competitions rules, he confirmed he will use the tie to give minutes to those in his squad who haven’t had them.

“We’ll make the odd change, but we still have to respect the trophy.” Nathan Jones

Jones said: “We’ll treat the EFL Trophy with the respect it deserves, but we have a squad here that needs to play, that needs to do well and we’ll make the odd change, but we still have to respect the trophy.

“Our priority is the league which is what we want to do and I would literally swap lots of stuff to make sure we get promoted this year. But we’ve got a quality squad here, everyone needs to play, everyone needs to contribute because when we do get everyone out and flying and up to speed then we can do good things.”

With a number of Premier League academy teams taking part, including West Bromwich Albion in Luton’s group, which also includes Millwall, striker Jack Marriott admitted the tournament has an odd feel about it.

He said: “It’s a strange one, I’m not quite sure about the whole Premier League U21s, I don’t really get that to be honest, but it’s not my trophy.

“If I’ve got to play in it, I’ll play in it and do my best, whoever’s called upon will do the job.”