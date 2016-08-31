Luton and Okuonghae part company

Magnus Okuonghae has had his contract at Kenilworth Road cancelled by mutual consent.

The former Colchester United defender joined the Town in the summer of 2015 and made 14 appearances in his season with the Hatters.

A club spokesman said: “All at Kenilworth Road would like to wish Magnus every success in his future career.”

