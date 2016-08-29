Marriott wasn’t too harsh on himself after midweek misses

Striker Jack Marriott revealed he hadn’t been too hard on himself in the build-up to getting back on the goal trail in stunning fashion at Cambridge United on Saturday.

The young forward had cut a disconsolate figure at Kenilworth Road last Tuesday evening, after missing two golden opportunities when clean through during Hatters’ 1-0 EFL Cup exit at the hands of Leeds United.

However, he showed no signs it had affected his confidence, with one early effort well saved at the weekend, before bagging his second goal of the campaign with a wonderful 20-yard strike.

When asked if he had felt any more pressure going into the game, Marriott said: “Yes and no. I’ll criticise myself to an extent, but I don’t want to get too down because next thing you know, Wednesday’s a different day.

“You’ve got to get over it and bounce back into training on Thursday, Friday and then the game, so it’s forgotten.

“Me and the gaffer spoke, I said I want to play every game, that’s why we do pre-season, our fitness is there, thankfully he’s kept me in the team and hopefully I can start to repay the faith,

“Tuesday was a difficult night for me, I back myself to score them, unfortunately it didn’t happen, so mentally I’m looking to bounce back and I have done.” Jack Marriott

“Tuesday was a difficult night for me, I back myself to score them, unfortunately it didn’t happen, so mentally I’m looking to bounce back and I have done and thankfully it was quite a good goal.”

It was more than just ‘quite good’ too, with Marriott cutting in from the left flank, before with his supposed weaker left foot, firing past Will Norris and into the roof of the net from distance.

He continued: “One of the lads said that their players were saying ‘get him on his left’ - so I’ll take that all day.

“It was one of those, where I was thinking, the keeper’s going to come out of nowhere and tip it over the bar, but to see the net rustle was just the best feeling.

“It will definitely be up there (as his best goal), but I’m still clinging on to Leyton Orient last year away.”

Manager Nathan Jones was once again fulsome in his praise of the striker too, as he said: “The kid has certain elements of his game that are Premier League, his movement the other night, against a real good Championship side was world class.

“If he puts those away, then he’s top Championship, Premier League, so we know he’s going to miss chances now again.

“But he showed he bounced back with character and a real cutting edge and that’s what we know we’re going to get from him and we’re delighted.”

On hearing those comments, plus Jones’ support after Tuesday night, Marriott added: “That’s a hell of a compliment. He’s been there, he’s coached there, been at Brighton for however long, so he knows what he’s talking about.

“I’ll take it as compliment and continue to work hard.”