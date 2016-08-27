Mullins ready to take positives from Leeds defeat

Luton defender Johnny Mullins is determined to take the positives from Tuesday night’s narrow EFL Cup exit at the hands of Leeds United into this afternoon’s League Two trip to Cambridge United.

Hatters more than matched their Championship opponents during the game and could consider themselves hugely unlucky to go out of the competition as Mullins said: “We performed really well and more than matched them, I thought we were the better side for the majority of the game.

“There are so many positives to take from the game, but we’ll go again on Saturday and look for a win.” Johnny Mullins

“The only time they looked dangerous was when we actually gave the ball away and gave them the impetus.

“So, we’re pleased with the performance but disappointed with the result.

“There are so many positives to take from the game, but we’ll go again on Saturday and look for a win.

“It was a mark of respect at how Leeds came and gave us the respect and I thought we were the better side for the majority of the game. The only thing we haven’t won on is the scoreline.

“We’re disappointed. We hate losing football matches. But we’re pleased with the performance, as much as we can be. We’re disappointed that we’re out but we were more than a match for Leeds.

“I think they would agree with that and I’ve sure everybody would’ve seen that in the stands. We’re pleased with that but no-one likes losing football matches.

“It’s a mark of where this football club is at now that we expected to win.”

Although Luton were eventually defeated, with Tyler Denton’s 23rd minute goal enough to settle the tie and make it back to back defeats for the first time this term, Mullins wasn’t worried by that statistic.

He continued: “Somehow, I don’t know, we’ve had back-to-back defeats now, which is unusual (considering) how well we’ve played.

“We can’t get caught up that we’ve got beaten. The positives outweigh the negatives, ten-fold. I’m really enjoying playing football within this team and I know everyone else is.

“We’re just looking to Saturday now and to come off that pitch with three points.

“What the end goal for this team is to get promotion, so midweek was a bit of a bonus, but we didn’t want to lose.

“We’ve played Aston Villa and Leeds and, in my opinion, we’ve been the better team against both of them.”

Mullins was back in the side once more after being suspended for Saturday’s 2-1 defeat to Stevenage after being sent off against Newport County.

He added: “It was a bit harsh (the red card). It was foolish of me to get myself in a situation like that, which was disappointing, but the lads dug me out of a hole there last Tuesday.

“So it was nice to be back. I had a little breather, so to speak, which was good to recharge the batteries but I’m pleased to be out there and I felt good.

“It is (hard to get back in the team), there’s no shying away from that, every position is like that at the minute.

“The squad is just full of quality and you see that everyday in training and that’s only good for the team.

“When you’re not in the team you’ve got to push that little bit harder and when you’ve got the shirt you want to keep it. To me that’s the recipe for success.

“Everyone wants to play and there’s competition all the time, be it suspension, injury, or whatever it is, everyone wants to play and that’s only a good thing for the side, everyone is doing their utmost to play.”