Rea believes Jones’ philosophy is starting to shine through

Luton Town’s impressive start to the campaign can be put down to boss Nathan Jones having time to get his way of thinking across to the squad according Glen Rea.

The Irish U21 international had seen Hatters at the summit of League Two until defeat against Stevenage on Saturday, while they also knocked Championship side Aston Villa out of the EFL Cup too and might have done the same to Leeds United in midweek bit for missed chances.

“The gaffer’s come in and really put his mark on it this season and we’ve got great players and think it shows out on the pitch.” Glen Rea

When asked why he felt Luton had begun so promisingly, Rea said: “I think it’s because the gaffer has had the whole pre-season to get what he wants across to the team.

“It’s starting to show on the pitch what he wants the players to do and everyone’s on board, everyone’s fighting for spaces.

“There’s people on the bench who are good players and people not in the squad that are good players and everyone’s just fighting for each other.

“All the lads are decent here so it’s not hard to gel the team, we’ve got a good team bonding, and it’s good club.

“Everyone wants to do well, so I think that’s what’s different to this year.

“We’re a good team and slowly, slowly we’re showing it on the pitch and the gaffer’s ethoses are coming out on the pitch, so it’s good time to be at Luton Town.”

The former Brighton defender was back at centre half alongside Scott Cuthbert at the weekend, despite being signed to play predominantly in a defensive midfield role this term.

Rea wasn’t worried whereabouts he was being utilised though, as long as he was in the team, saying: “I don’t mind playing wherever. Wherever the gaffer wants me to play I’ll play, I’m just happy to be on the pitch.”

The defender was frustrated with the manner in which his side had let their unbeaten run slip on Saturday, going down to a stoppage time strike at Boro.

Rea continued: “Everyone in there is bitterly disappointed with the way it ended, but we dust ourselves off and go again.

“It’s football, that happens, we’ve got to deal with it a bit better, but we know that, we’ve said it in there, analysed it and we’ll go again.”

Town now travel to Cambridge United in the league on Saturday as Rea added: “It’s good the games come thick and fast, because you can put that one aside and move on to the next one.

“If you do have a bad result, maybe you can leave that one and then have a couple of days to prepare for the next one.

“Cambridge is another big game for us, we’re ready for it and will go out there to win the game and we are looking definitely for the three points.”