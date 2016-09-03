Rea plays 90 as Ireland U21s beat Slovenia

Glen Rea played 90 minutes for the Republic of Ireland U21s as they defeated Slovenia U21s 2-0 in their UEFA European Championship U21 qualifying group clash on Friday evening.

Late goals from Harry Charsley and substitute Sean Maguire sealed an impressive win at Waterford, as Rea will now miss today’s League Two clash at home to Wycombe ahead of the trip to Serbia on Tuesday.

Hatters boss Nathan Jones confirmed that Olly Lee is also a doubt for this afternoon too, saying: “We’re hoping Olly (Lee) will be fit. He picked up a knock in the Leeds game and has been carrying it for a little bit.

“It’s not good timing with Glen being away on U21 duty but we have the squad to cope with that, it’s not a problem with the depth and the talent we have.”