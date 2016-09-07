Read scores late on as Luton draw with Cobblers

Luton Town’s development squad held a strong Northampton Town team to a 2-2 draw at Hitchin Town FC yesterday.

The hosts, who gave run-outs to a number of players who starred in the EFL Trophy victory against Gillingham, took an early lead when Zane Banton tapped in after good work from strike partner Freddie Hinds.

Cobblers forced Town keeper Ciaran Gordon-Stearn into a comfortable save, before experienced striker Marc Richards glanced wide, with Hatters going close through Banton’s effort, tipped over by David Cornell.

Midway through the half, Hinds had a shot scrambled away, before transfer-listed defender Mark O’Brien snuffed out an attack at the expense of a corner.

Alex Atkinson was wide from 25 yards, but Northampton were level on 42 minutes as Alfie Potter’s deflected cross was smashed home by Emmanuel Sonupe from 18 yards.

After the break, a superb tackle from O’Brien prevented the visitors moving in front, but he injured himself in the process and was eventually replaced by Joe Mead.

Northampton had taken the lead themselves by then, Richards on target following good work from Lawson D’Ath.

Town upped the tempo though as Ciaren Jones went close, while Hinds shot straight at Cornell, with the keeper also palming away Tyreeq Bakinson’s effort too.

A rare foray forward as Gordon-Stearn keep his side in it, tipping a shot behind, as Jack James missed a fine chance, shooting into the side netting.

However, Luton were deservedly level with six minutes to go when sub Arthur Read broke into the box and saw his shot go in via the post.

Hatters: Ciaran Gordon-Stearn, Jack James, Ciaren Jones, Tyreeq Bakinson, Mark O’Brien (Joe Mead 60), Akin Famewo (C), Kavan Cotter, Zane Banton, Freddie Hinds, Jack Snelus (George Murray 72), Alex Atkinson (Arthur Read 64).

Subs not used: Scott Bellgrove.

Cobblers: David Cornell, Aaron Phillips, Jamie Hall, Pru Anaele, Lawson D’Ath, Joel Byrom, Marc Richards, Sam Hoskins, Alfie Potter, Emmanuel Sonupe, Rod McDonald.

Subs: James Goff, Joe Iaciofano, Lewis Irwin, James Hammond, Josh McCammon, Seth Patrick, Ben Toseland.