United boss Monk felt his side were deserving of Hatters victory

Leeds United boss Garry Monk felt his side were deserving of the victory against Luton Town in the EFL Cup second round clash at Kenilworth Road yesterday evening.

The Whites went ahead on 23 minutes when Tyler Denton scored a cracking left-footed strike, before standing firm in a second half bombardment from Town, with Jack Marriott putting a glorious chance wide.

Afterwards, Monk said: “It was what I expected. We had an experience against Fleetwood that was tough – and we knew this could be even tougher.

“I made it a little bit harder for the team by making 11 changes, but I thought they were a credit to the football club and to themselves.

“There were debuts and lads who have played less minutes than the others. The danger of making that many changes is the fluidity of the team and how cohesive they can be.

“But, all in all, I thought we were the more likely team to win the game and we got the goal.

“We probably should have capitalised on a couple of opportunities to make it a little bit more comfortable, but I thought the players did really well – especially in those last 10 minutes when we had to dig in and grind it out. I thought they were a credit to the club tonight.

“It was never going to be a free-flowing game – we saw that at Fleetwood. We had periods where we had to defend and I thought we did that well. I also thought we attacked really well – we just needed to be a bit more clinical.

“All in all, we can be pleased to get into the next round and the performance of all the players.”