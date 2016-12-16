Academy BC youngster Storey is a National champion

Luton boxer Frankie Storey finally realised his dream as he won the Alliance National Championships in Hayes on Sunday.

Boxing in the U60kg category and having missed out in recent years, the Academy BC youngster made no mistake this time as he outpointed Samad Miah to take the title.

Miah, from London’s Dale Youth Boxing Club, had no response to Storey’s work-rate and was forced to fight on the back foot for long periods.

Afterwards, Storey said: “It was a very one-sided fight, I was getting off the cleaner shots and he just kept trying to hold.

“The blood, sweat and tears I have endured over the years was worth it.

“I’ve been in quarter-finals and semis before, and couldn’t quite make it.

“It still hasn’t sunk in that I’ve won it.”

While not training at Luton’s Academy Boxing Club, the 17-year-old works as a bricklaying apprentice, but harbours ambitions to one day turn professional.

He continued: “My style of boxing is more suited to the pros, so that’s something I will be looking to do in the future.

“I’ve always wanted to go that route.”

Meanwhile, it wasn’t just Storey who was celebrating for the Academy at the weekend.

Club-mate Steven Duffy also made it through to finals where he came up against John O’Meara from Dale Youth in their fourth meeting.

Both boys were evenly matched for what turned out to be a very close all action bout.

After a commendable performance by Duffy, the decision was eventually given to O’Meara.

A club spokesman said: “What a great achievement by both boys, finally earning the Academy Boxing Club great results for their hard work and dedication.”