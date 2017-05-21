Blair sets new County Championship record

Luton AC’s Jo Blair set a new record for the javelin at the Bedfordshire County Championships on Sunday.

Despite not being 100 per cent fit, Blair managed a creditable 52.63m to beat the previous best by over three metres.

Luton's throwing squad

Luton’s fellow throwers also impressed, Jamie Potton-Burrell winning the hammer, shot, discus and getting a bronze in the javelin.

Jamie’s father Dave picked up four silver medals, while Geoff Grinsted claimed three bronze medals, and his wife Keeley took bronze in the hammer too.

Yesterday, Luton AC were at Stockwood Park in the Southern Athletics League as Blair was chasing her qualifying distances to try and get to Commonwealth Games in Australia next April.