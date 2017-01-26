BOXING: Debut win for terrific Tysie

Luton’s Tysie Gallagher got her senior career off to a flying start with a win over seasoned amateur Jay Dujon in Woolwich on Saturday.

Dujon, 31, a former Haringey Cup winner for West Ham Boxing club, entered the ring with an impressive 11 wins from 12 bouts and began to press right from the first bell.

Gallagher, who was in action as a senior for the first time since turning 18 last year, began on the back foot but always looked in control.

Her ability to keep distance with the left jab allowed her to pull Dujon in to range, and land some heavy right hands.

Having rocked Dujon in the second, Gallagher became the aggressor in the third as she changed to a come forward style, and controlled the action right until the final bell.

The judges were suitably impressed and awarded Gallagher her maiden victory in the senior ranks.

Asked about the step up in class, the former student of Luton’s Academy was unfazed, saying: “I’m not worried about it.

“I’m training with some excellent fighters in the England camp and I’m hoping to fight in Senior Elites later in the year.

“I’ve had to change gyms and now box for Harrow ABC as The Academy does not come under England Boxing. I’m still training there and getting great help and support though.”

With all the changes in women’s boxing Gallagher said she may have a change of heart when it comes to joining the professional ranks, adding: “If you’d asked me a year ago I would have said it was not an option, simply because there wasn’t enough coverage.

“However with Katie Taylor and Nicola Adams turning professional, that is an absolute game changer and something I will look at in the future.

“For now I’m just getting as many fights under my belt so I’m ready for a busy 2017.”