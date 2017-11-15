Brilliant Browne tumbles to gold and silver

Luton’s Elliott Browne produced two superb routines to take World Championship tumbling bronze for Great Britain on the final day of the 2017 Trampoline, Tumbling and DMT World Championships in Sofia, Buglaria at the weekend.

The 20-year-old’s routines earned him 37.500 and 38 points for a 75.500 total as China’s Kuo Zhang won gold with 76.800.

Dane Anders Wesch also scored 75.500 but was awarded silver on the tie-break rule that adds the execution scores, as speaking afterwards, Brown said: “It makes all the training and hard work worthwhile.

“I’ve had my ups and downs coming in to this but training out here has been great and that gave me a lot of positivity going in to the final.

“I was first up so felt like I had nothing to lose and had the chance to put down a good score.

“Waiting for the final gymnast to compete I was so nervous then when the finals scores came up I burst in to tears, it’s amazing!”

The result completed a superb championships for Browne, as he also helped GB claim Tumbling team gold.

Greg Townley got the threesome off to a brilliant start with an excellent opening pass scoring 37.300 points.

Brown then produced an incredible tumbling pass to keep GB in the medal hunt second up, earning a score of 37.600, while Kristof Willerton managed 37.600 to give the team an unbeatable total of 112.500.

The Lutonian added: “I was really, really nervous, my legs turned to jelly but I just knew I had to get though it for my team.

“We’ve got such a tight bond and to win this World title with them is incredible, I’m absolutely buzzing!

“We all did our job and stood up when it matters. To hear the national anthem play and stand on the top of the podium with your team-mates is very special.”

Browne, who has won a string of national and international titles, including Junior World Champion, is former Young Sportsman of the Year and Sportsman of the Year at the Luton Sports Network (LSN) Annual Sports awards.

The generous support from LSN, local grant making trusts and other sponsors make it possible for him to maintain his relentless training routine, ultimately leading to this latest team and individual success.

