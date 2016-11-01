Broken hand hampers Prosper in first pro defeat

Luton boxer Kay Prosper has revealed that he suffered a broken hand during the first defeat of his pro career at York Hall on Saturday.

The 32-year-old was bidding to win the Southern Area super lightweight title from holder Rakeem Noble on the Goodwin Promotions ‘Fright Night’ bill, only to lose 98-93 on points

However, writing on Instagram, with an x-ray of his injured hand, Prosper said: “I tasted defeat for the first time on Sat and learnt so much from it which will allow to grow and develop into a better fighter.

“However having broke my hand in the third round I couldn’t do myself justice. In time I will put the record straight #undeterred.”

Prosper had started brightly, with a straight right and left hook, before Noble began to become the aggressor in the second and third, where the Lutonian was to suffer his injury.

In the fourth, Prosper let fly with a flurry of left hooks, although Noble connected with a straight left as well, while the sixth saw Prosper continue looking to counter, although found himself pinned on the ropes by Noble.

The Luton boxer’s excellent fitness levels shone through, as he connected with a good body shot in round six, before the final round saw Prosper needing a KO for victory, but it proved just beyond him.