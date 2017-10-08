Chapman at the double as Chiltern Ladies make it two wins from two

Chiltern Ladies had a brilliant start to their Five Counties League Division One season, making it two wins from two by beating Leighton Buzzard 2-1 on Saturday.

The hosts went close early on as Nicki Tiley’s shot across goal was just missed by Donna Brown.

Chiltern did have the lead on 25 minutes though when Abi Chapman fired into the top corner.

Leighton replied instantly to level at 1-1, while in the second half, Chiltern had the upper hand once more, Emma Cook and Chapman having shots wide or blocked.

Cook had another attempt well saved, but in the closing stages, Chiltern won it when Chapman smashed into the bottom corner.

The IIs suffered a heavy defeat, going down 7-0 at Hertford Academy in Division Three.

Keeper Hayley Murphy made some fantastic saves to keep the scores goalless early on, before she was eventually beaten, with Chiltern trailing 3-0 at the break.

The second half saw Hertford add four more goals, as Chelsea Wright went close for Chiltern, while Murphy and Susan Leach were joint players of the match.

Kirsty Williams and Olivia Evans were on target as Chiltern IIIs drew 2-2 at Saffron Walden VIs in Division Five.

Williams scored first to put the visitors into the lead, before Walden equalised.

Chiltern were then back in front as Williams’ shot was saved, only for Evans to convert the rebound.

After the break, Chiltern defended well to stay ahead, but Walden gained a share of the spoils midway through the half.

Jos Merriman was player of the match after some excellent defending too.

This week, Chiltern travel to Letchworth IIs, the IIs host Hertford IIIs and the IIIs entertain St Albans VIIs.

>> Luton Town HC men’s first team were 2-0 winners over Welwyn Garden City in their East Men’s League Division Three SW clash on Saturday.

The IIs were 11-2 victors at Blueharts Vs in Division Five SW, with the IIIs held 3-3 at home by Bedford Vs in Division Seven SW, Bryn Owen, Robert Maidment and Kevin Abraches scoring, Kyle Beirne awarded man of the match.

There was just one defeat, that for the IVs as they lost 4-2 at Letchworth Vs in Division Nine SW.

This week, Luton men head to Hertford, as the IIs travel to Cheshunt IIs, the IIIs visit Blueharts VIs and the VIs host Hertford VIs.

Luton Ladies lost 6-2 at Hertford in the Five Counties League Premier Division.

The IIs had a goalless draw at Shefford & Sandy IVs in Division Five, as keeper Siobhan Barden excelled and Taz Ferdous went close to a winner.

On Saturday, Luton host Blueharts IIs and the IIs travel to Stevenage IVs

>> Vauxhall won 3-2 at Blueharts IIIs in Division Four SW and now entertain Hertford IIs on Saturday.