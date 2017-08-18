Charlotte heads to Euro Dodgeball Championships

Luton teacher Charlotte Josiah is heading to Glasgow this weekend to join a squad of 24 England players in their bid to bring home three gold medals from the European Dodgeball Championships.

The tournament, which runs from today until Sunday, sees 14 countries fight for the championship title in the women’s, men’s and mixed competitions.

Dodgeball, made famous by the 2004 Ben Stiller movie, is a fast-paced, high-energy sport, which has experienced phenomenal growth in the UK over the last few years.

Charlotte, who teaches at Challney High School for Girls in Luton, picked up the sport at the University of Bedford.

Almost a decade later she has several caps under her belt, including six European Championships and the inaugural Dodgeball World Cup, and still remains as passionate as ever.

She said: “I trialled for the first ever England Dodgeball women’s team and was lucky enough to be selected and named captain.

“I love being part of an amazing squad, playing the best I can for my country, and since the beginning I’ve never looked back.”

Success is no stranger to Josiah at both international and club level.

Along with three team-mates, she founded Bedford Mighty Eagles upon graduation from university.

The team has gone from strength to strength, particularly the women for whom Charlotte is also captain.

She added: “I’m immensely proud of the club and all that it has achieved.

“The girls always want to be and do better. It’s great to see members of the club grow and develop into exceptional players, a number of which now play internationally.”

The Bedford Mighty Eagles Ladies have recently secured a fourth unbeaten season in the Dodgeball Premier League, an achievement that no other club can claim.

pite Dodgeball’s bright future, the sport remains entirely self-funded. Therefore, England players are looking for support in the form of sponsorship. The development of these relationships are instrumental in nurturing accessibility to sport at any level, and can provide interesting opportunities for potential sponsors. If you think you could help to sponsor a player, contact England Lions Dodgeball at england.lions@ukdba.org for more information.