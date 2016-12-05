Devine is back as he knocks out Day to claim title at York Hall

Four minutes and forty nine seconds was all it took for Luton’s Michael Devine to defeat Ben Day and win the Southern Area Lightweight Title at York Hall on Saturday night.

On paper it was a difficult fight to call, both fighters having held the title previously and the two former gym-mates boasting completely different boxing styles.

Teignmouth’s Day (8-1-1) is well known for his awkward hands down approach, while Devine has always been a come forward pressure fighter.

Pressure was exactly what Devine, boxing for the first time in England since June, applied from the first bell as he landed two crushing headshots within the first 30 seconds.

As he continued to pile on the punches, Devine forced his opponent on to the ropes and unleashed an explosive combination of head and body shots.

Day’s only reply was to circle the ring and attempt to jab, but each of these was met with a barrage of body shots from Devine.

Wincing as he took the shots, Day stumbled wearily back to his corner at the end of round one, while Devine raised his hand to the 170 raucous fans who had travelled down from Luton and beyond.

The second round started with Devine hunting down his opponent and landing shots at will, culminating in a devastating right hand that caught Day flush on the chin.

He fell to the canvas and somehow made the count, but the referee Lee Cook had seen enough and waved the fight off with just under two minutes gone in the second round.

Having predicted a stoppage win, Devine was quick to pay tribute to his new trainer Kevin Maree whom he had moved to Manchester to join just nine weeks before.

He said: “A massive thank you to Kevin, he’s spent nine weeks with me and made me work. He’s gotten the best out of me.

“We knew the mistakes he would make and I’ve been sparring bigger lads and getting pushed about. When I turn my shots over, the power is there, we knew we would get him out of there.”

Having thanked the travelling fans for their support the two weight title holder spoke about his future plans, saying: “If a quick defence comes up, I’ll take it.

“Otherwise I want to move on to the English title, or the Irish one which I’m next in line for against Paul Hyland. If it comes in January or February I’ll take it.”

Trainer Maree went further, saying: “Those are all options and we also may look at a fight against Sean (Masher) Dodd, who is a massive talent a massive draw and just like Michael, he likes to fight.”