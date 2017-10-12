Devine raring to go as he fights at Wembley Arena

Luton boxer Michael Devine returns to the ring for the first time in 10 months when he is part of the undercard for the World Boxing Super Series bout between George Groves and Jamie Cox at Wembley Arena on Saturday.

The pair are going head to head with Groves’ WBA super middleweight world title on the line, while the winner will face Chris Eubank Junior for a place in the final.

Prior to that, Devine, 28, who has a record of 15 wins and five defeats from his 21 pro fights, last boxing in December 2016, knocking out Ben Day at York Hall, will be in the ring.

However, the Lutonian doesn’t know who he will be facing on the night yet as he said: “There’s a few names come up, nothing definite yet.

“I always stick to my gameplan no matter what anyone else does. Obviously it’s not ideal, but nothing’s going to stop me from getting the win.

“I’m fighting in the best arenas in the country, so I’m looking forward to getting a win and I’ve done over 250 tickets.

“As long as I perform well, I don’t know why I can’t be on another big show.

“I’m really looking forward to putting on a show for everyone, I really want to show my improvement and my boxing skills, I can sell tickets too, so I’m a promoters’ dream.”

For more on Devine’s bout, see the News/Gazette on sale now.