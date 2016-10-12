Devine to face Day for title at York Hall

Luton boxer Michael Devine is scheduled to make his return to the ring when he comes up against Ben Day for the vacant Southern Area title at York Hall on Saturday, December 3.

The 27-year-old was due to fight Floyd Moore for the title earlier in the year, but that bout was postponed when Moore withdrew after suffering a hand injury.

Devine’s last ring outing came in June when he beat Vitalijs Usovs over in Ireland, just his second fight this year, after a surprise defeat on points to Ismail Anwar at York Hall a few weeks beforehand.

The Lutonian, a former Southern Area super featherweight title holder, has a record of 14 wins, five defeats and one draw, since his first bout in 2009.

He will go head to head with 38-year-old Day, who has held the Southern Area super lightweight title during his career after beating Ryan Taylor in December last year.

Day also challenged for the Southern Area super lightweight title, beaten by previous champion Moore on points in March, suffering the only defeat from his 10 fight career.

He has eight wins and one draw, although has only fought three times since March 2015.