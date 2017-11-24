DIVING: 30th Luton Challenge to be held at Inspire

Luton Diving Club will host the longest running club diving event in the UK, the 30th Luton Challenge, this weekend.

The competition, which starts on Friday, will be held at Inspire: Luton Sports Village, a state of the art sports centre with a fully equipped 10m diving pool and Dry Dive.

Luton DC have a team of 14 competing across all events with ages ranging from the youngest at just 10 to 18.

The team are Henry Biggs, Annie Thomas, Amy Rollinson, James Pollard, Max Hill, Hardie Roberts, Katie Cripps, Katie Burton, Oliwier Slinko, Joshua Bush, Olivia Wall, Isabelle Munns, Chloe Hackett and Grace Connolly.

The full team of coaches, supporting the dive team include Georgie Phillips, Megan Bush and Faye Synan.

Bush said: “This is a unique competition and a great moment for Luton Diving Club.

“The excitement is certainly building as we get closer to the competition.

“Our own divers have been working extremely hard for this and are sure to put on a spectacular show.

“The Luton Challenge is always well supported too, as it is a great opportunity to see some of the best diving in the country and perhaps the next future champions.”

Saturday will see the Pairs Knockout take place, with the pairs made up of one senior diver and one junior diver competing in a knockout to win prize money, while the Mayor of Luton will also be in attendance.