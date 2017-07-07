Double hurdles medal success for Luton duo

Luton athlete Des Wilkinson, won gold in the M50 age category 100m hurdles at the British Masters Championships recently.

Wilkinson, who was in his first race back since recovering from shoulder surgery last year, clocked 15.36secs to just edge out Barrie Marsden (15.37) and Donald Brown (15.61).

Speaking about his victory, Wilkinson said: “It was my first race since August 2016 and this made the achievement all the better.

“My next goal is to medal in the 2018 European Indoor Championships and World Outdoor Championships being held in Madrid and Malaga respectively.”

Meanwhile, training partner Gary Smith claimed silver in the M45 110 hurdles.

He managed a time of 15.95secs, finishing behind Joe Appiah (15.37secs).

Smith will also be competing in the European Masters Outdoor Championships at the end of July.