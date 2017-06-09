Duo Gilliver and Coutya clear up at National Wheelchair Fencing event

Fencers from all over the UK headed to Houghton Regis Leisure Centre recently for the British National Wheelchair Fencing competition, plus the Luton Open.

With two world number one’s in attendance, multi-international medalists and Rio 2016 team members it was always going to be an exciting competition.

Dimitri Coutya

Trophies and medals were up for grabs in foil, epee and sabre, and with some newcomers to the event there was a lot of interest.

Gold was taken in all three weapons by Olympic silver medalist Piers Gilliver, with team mate Dimitri Coutya dominating in foil and epee Category B. Other medalists were Shah Rashid, Oscar Woolnough, Josh Waddell and Simon Wilson.

Results

Men’s Cat A Foil: 1, Piers Gilliver; 2, Oscar Woolnough; 3, Simon Wilson. Men’s Cat B Foil: 1, Dimitri Coutya.

Men’s Cat A Sabre: 1, Piers Gilliver; 2, Josh Waddell; 3, Oscar Woolnough. Men’s Cat B Sabre: 1, Shah Rashid.

Men’s Cat A Epee: 1, Piers Gilliver; 2, Josh Waddell; 3, Simon Wilson. Men’s Cat B Epee: 1, Dimitri Coutya.

Wilkinson Sword Master at Arms trophy: Piers Gulliver.

Vera Burge Trophy for Best Personal Performance: Piers Gilliver and Dimitri Coutya.

Action from the Luton Open too

Best Newcomer/Novice: Josh Waddell.