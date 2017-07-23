Fine start for Scott as he claims a third podium

Luton-born motorbike racer Jack Scott is enjoying a fine start to life in the HEL Performance MotoStar British Championship this season.

The up and coming rider was crowned Aprilia Superteen champion for 2016 and has stepped up a gear this year, moving to the support event for the British Superbike Series (BSB) – the biggest national motor racing series in the UK.

He was recently in action at Snetterton earlier this month, where he added valuable points to his tally, managing a third podium of the season too.

Speaking about the race, Scott said: “Overall it a good weekend beginning with FP1 on Friday with a result of second fastest. I made some adjustments to the bike for FP2 which sadly didn’t go to plan, we still however finished that session in third.

“After a positive first day, we had qualifying on the Saturday morning with some adjustments made over the evening.

“Only five laps in I had a small crash, losing the front end at turn six. Luckily I had put in a fast time on lap two, leaving a long 15 minute wait to finally get the result of third in class on the grid for the first race later that day.

“Race one was great, as I had a good battle with Victor Rodriguez and Thomas Strudwick.

“Unfortunately we still had problems with the suspension meaning they were able to pull away with a small gap.

“I managed to hang on to third throughout the race, achieving my third podium of the season.

“On the Sunday morning warm up I gained a more positive feeling on the bike which meant we were ready and looking forward to race two.

“We remained third on the grid (P13 overall) due to previous race lap times, but didn’t manage to pull away with the leading group due to not having such a good start.

“Throughout the race I had a very good battle with Charlie Atkins, but managed to come home in fourth position adding valuable points to championship table.

“It was a great weekend and will take the positives away and learn from my little mistake leaving me ready for Brands Hatch this weekend.”