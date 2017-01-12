Goodwin Promotions add Luton’s Devine to their ranks

Luton boxer Michael Devine has signed a three year contract with Goodwin Promotions.

The 27-year-old two weight Southern Area Champion and Prizefighter finalist, will make his bow under his new Goodwin Boxing team on March 18 at York Hall.

Devine has had a tough 18 months, before joining forces with Kevin Maree in Lancashire last year.

In his first fight under Maree, Devine showed major improvement in winning the Southern Area Lightweight strap with a second round victory over Ben Day at York Hall last month.

Devine, whose pro record is 15 wins, one draw and five defeats from 21 fights is now looking to build his profile and move on to bigger fights and under the Goodwin/Maree team, believes this is possible.

He said: “I have been delighted at the things Kevin has showed me and I am developing as a fighter.

“Signing with Steve Goodwin is the final piece in the jigsaw and big things will happen for me in 2017.”

Goodwin was delighted with his latest addition, adding: “We are so pleased to welcome Michael to the team.

“He is another Championship fighter to add to our high quality team of boxers and I am looking forward to seeing Michael develop this year.

“I have known Michael for six years and have always kept a close eye on his career.

“Michael is an exciting fighter and will be involved in some big fights in 2017.

“We will create the opportunities for him.”

>> Luton boxer Linus Udofia has also been added to the ‘Bethnal Bedlam’ bill on March 18 at York Hall.

No opponent has been named yet for the former Hockwell Ring fighter, but he is looking to build on a successful year in the ring which saw him win all three pro fights, beating Sonny Whiting, Yailton Neves and Teodor Lozanov.