Great Scott seals championship by the narrowest of margins

Luton motorbike rider Jack Scott won the Aprilia Superteen Championship by just one point in a thrilling finale at Cadwell Park recently.

The teenager was trailing by 35 points following on from the two previous events not going to plan for Team JJ Racing.

However, with Cadwell Park being Scott’s favourite circuit, taking on the twisting and tight parkland track, confidence was high as he took the ‘king of the mountain’ crown with four out of four race wins earlier in the season.

With the rain pouring down, Scott finished second in the first race, taking 20 valuable points on the leaderboard, even more so as the championship leader had a fall on the final lap.

Race two took place in rare sunshine, as Scott flew home with the win taking another bite into the deficit, going into the grand finale day with just 10 points the difference.

Sunday was tense as the rain was heavy and despite having engine troubles from the start which transpired to be water in the carburettor, Scott managed to nurse the bike over the line in third place.

Once again the leading rider took a fall in the wet conditions leaving Jack as points leader for the final race in the afternoon.

Race four was extremely tense for TeamJJ and supporters track side as all Jack needed was to take advantage of his six point lead and finish the race in second.

After a good start from the grid in pole position, Scott then held on to the second place required to win the championship by just point overall.

Scott, who will be presented with the trophy at the ThundersportGB gala evening in January, said: “I can’t thank my mechanics, dad and Tony enough and could no way have done it without them.

“Of course the support from friends, family and sponsors was great and pushed me throughout the season.”

Scott is now looking to 2017, where TeamJJ racing will be entering the MotoStar championship running a Moto3 standard Honda within the biggest national race event at British Superbike series (BSB).

If you are interested in sponsoring the youngster, head to the website at www.jackscottracing.com.