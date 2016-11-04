HOCKEY: Chiltern hit nine past Welwyn IIs

Chiltern Ladies romped to a magnificent 9-0 win over Welwyn IIs in their Five Counties Ladies League Division One clash on Saturday.

Kate Isger opened the scoring early on, finishing at the far post, while Emma Cook was just wide after a mazy run.

The second then arrived on 15 minutes, with Cook and Samantha Clark combining for the latter to fire home.

Cook made it 3-0 after wriggling past two defenders and executing a cool finish.

Another short corner led to the fourth goal, with Carolyn Doherty, Clark and Cook teeing up Abi Chapman, while Berry made it 5-0 at the break.

In the second period, Chapman was on target again with a powerful shot, while Cook missed a penalty flick, although there was no stopping Berry adding a seventh.

Late on, star player Cook went on another sensational solo run and finished well, before notching her hat-trick to complete the rout.

In Division Three, the IIs were 1-0 winners over St Albans Vs thanks to a goal from star player Paula Sinfield.

The match started with Chiltern fielding only 10 players, as the scores were level at the break.

In the second period, Sinfield scored the only goal of the game, as keeper Hayley Murphy made some fine saves to prevent St Albans grabbing an equaliser.

The IIIs lost 4-0 to West Herts Vs in Division Four, with Gill Sentinella named player of the match.

Luton Town HC men’s side were beaten 3-2 by Stevenage in their East Men’s League Division Three SW match at the weekend.

The IIs also went down, losing 3-1 at home to Broxbourne IIIs in Division Four SW, although the IIIs triumphed , defeating Hertford Vs 3-2 in Division Eight SW.

Luton Vagrants conceded their Division Six SW clash at Welwyn Garden City IIIs, losing 5-0 as Vauxhall were beaten 2-1 at home by Hertford IIs in Division Four SW.

Luton’s Ladies were heavily beaten 5-1 at Potters Bar in their Five Counties League Premier Division fixture, with the IIs having a walkover win over Royston IVs in Division Five

This weekend, Luton men are at home to Welwyn Garden City, with the IIs travelling to West Herts IVs and the IIIs visiting Royston IIIs.

Vauxhall are away to Harpenden IIs, with Luton Vagrants entertaining Bishop’s Stortford IVs.

The Ladies host Bishop’s Stortford IIs, with the IIs travelling to Welwyn IVs.