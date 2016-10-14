HOCKEY: Cook bags a double in Chiltern victory

Chiltern Ladies picked up a 3-1 win over Rickmansworth in their Five Counties League Division One fixture on Saturday.

The hosts went close early on, with Emma Cook, Nicky Tiley and Niccarra Berry going close, although a deflected shot looped over Miranda O’Shea to give Rickmansworth a surprise lead

Cook then equalised with a penalty flick, while she then added a second after the break, with MOM Donna Brown on target to ensure victory, as Katie Street took the team MOM honour.

The IIs lost 4-1 at Bedford IVs in Division Three, despite some early pressure that saw Shannon Conder, Holly Steward, Olivia Creaven all go close.

Chiltern then fell behind and although Ilona Clifton levelled, Bedford scored three times in the second half, with star player going to goalkeeper Hayley Murphy.

Division Four saw the IIIs lose 3-1 at home to Blueharts IVs as Kirsty Williams was on target to earn the player of the match award.