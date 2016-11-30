HOCKEY: Luton Ladies back to winning ways

Luton Ladies got back to winning ways with a 2-1 victory at Leighton Buzzard in their Five Counties League Premier Division clash on Saturday.

The hosts didn’t make things easy for themselves, falling behind in the opening 10 minutes.

However, they were then level from a penalty corner when a cunning move saw Beth Carlisle calmly slot the ball past the keeper into the far corner.

The scorer was also intrinsic in the build up to Luton’s second, a well-worked passage of play down the right culminating in a fine first time strike from top scorer Suzanne Starkey.

After the break, Leighton had a number of penalty corners they failed to make the most of, but Luton, spurred on by MOM Kerri Stinton, kept them at bay.

Luton are now just four points behind leaders Saffron Walden who they host next week.

The IIs beat Division Five leaders St Neots IVs 1-0 in their home meeting.

Luton had the lead when Emma Halsey and Claire Clancey combined for Helen Beattie to score.

After the break, Luton held on doggedly and were indebted to a superb save from Sharna Gough as her side went to the top of the table.

Player of the match was Gale Charles for her solid defensive display.

Luton’s men lost 5-3 at Bishop’s Stortford IIs in EML Division Three SW, with the IIs beaten 8-2 by Cheshunt and the IIIs defeated 6-0 by Blueharts VIs.