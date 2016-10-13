HOCKEY: Luton Ladies hit back to triumph

Luton Town Ladies produced a stirring comeback to emerge victorious in their top of the Five Counties League Premier Division table clash with Saffron Walden IIIs on Saturday, winning 3-2.

With Luton trailing their opponents by three points and knowing this game could be a pivotal moment in the season, it was something of a shock for the hosts to be trailing 2-0 at half time.

However, in the second period, star player Beth Carlisle pulled one back, while Luton then won a penalty flick, only to see Rochelle Lewsey’s attempt fly wide.

The hosts remained resilient and were awarded a penalty corner which saw Emma Whitehall trapping with a reverse stick and then thundering the ball into the right hand corner of the goal.

In a final flurry, Luton won another penalty corner, and Lewsey re-directed the pass beyond the Walden keeper for victory.

The IIs suffered a first Division Five defeat of the season, doing down 2-0 to Bedford IVs.

Meanwhile, Luton’s men lost 4-2 at home to Letchworth IIs in East Men’s League Division Three SW, with the IIs beaten 6-2 at home by Winchmore Hill & Enfield IIs in Division Four SW, as player of the match was Kyle Beirne.

The IIIs conceded their match at Bedford Vs in Division Eight SW to lose 5-0.

>> Vauxhall lost 9-2 at Blueharts IIIs in Division Four SW, while Luton Vagrants were beaten 2-0 at home by Bedford IVs in Division Six SW.