Kerr scores late on to seal Luton victory

Jonathan Kerr’s last gasp winning try sealed Luton’s first victory of 2017 - as they saw off Midlands Two East South strugglers Vipers 27-24 in a thrilling clash at Newlands Road.

Vipers, who have not won a single game in the league this season, almost saw off a struggling Luton side who ended their three match losing streak.

The rugby might have been scrappy, but the game was entertaining with end-to-end action for the full 80 minutes.

Vipers looked to have stolen a march on the hosts after they opened the scoring with a converted try early on.

However, winger Martin O’Grady’s fast pace zig-zagged through the away defence to hit back with a try just a minute later.

The visitors slotted a penalty kick but David Hamm managed to secure his side another seven points as Luton finally took the lead.

That was short-lived though as communication broke down and Vipers breezed past Luton’s left flank, to put themselves 24-14 in front at the break.

Vipers spent the second half fighting to maintain their lead margin, as they chased their first win of the season.

Fullback Hamm, who was on kicking duty, tucked away a penalty as the hosts started to eat into the deficit

The more mature away side were tiring later into the game as they were now becoming out-muscled by Luton with the clock running down.

Another try for the Newlands side brought the game to 24-22 to Vipers, although the post was left rattling by Hamm’s conversion attempt. Luton were not done though as Kerr powered through Vipers’ tired backs to land a try with only two minutes of normal time remaining.

Afterwards, the winning scorer said: “We had to score and the boys dug deep, but it was a real team effort.

“We know what we are capable of, we know our ability, and we should be winning our games.”

Luton visit Oadby Wyggestonians this weekend.