Linus sets York Hall alight with win in toughest challenge so far

It was billed as Linus Udofia’s toughest test to date – but at York Hall on Saturday the Luton middleweight dispatched Brixton’s Ashley Bailey Dumetz in five rounds.

Dumetz (2-2-0) was game from the off and chose to try and hold the centre of the ring as Udofia found his range in the first.

It was clear that as well as being a pressure fighter, Dumetz had real power in his shots as he tried to bully Udofia to the ropes.

Udofia is fast becoming a fans favourite and on Saturday he showed his class to give them a real treat, showing he can both take a shot and land accurately in equal measure.

Dumetz landed cleanly to the head of Udofia in the second, but he was quickly on the receiving end of some punishment as Udofia combined a piston like jab with swift uppercuts to send his opponent backwards.

A clash of heads in the second cut Udofia above the left eye, but despite bleeding heavily he was undeterred as he began to dominate Dumetz in the third and fourth.

Victorious: Linus Udofia - pic: Natalie Mayhew, ButterflyBoxing

Dumetz’s strategy of pushing Udofia on to the ropes began to look one dimensional and using some slick footwork Udofia was able to slip out and turn the tables.

As the fifth round began, the York Hall crowd began to sense that something might be about to happen and so it did, as Dumetz tried to rush Udofia with a flurry of hooks.

Udofia traded back and landed a right hook clean on his jaw, folding him to the canvas.

Referee Chaz Coakley called a halt to the proceedings and Udofia moves on to a record of 6-0 with 3 KOs.

Afterwards Udofia said: “He was a strong, strong guy, he landed a jab on my nose and I knew he could hit, but we had planned for everything.

“My coach Terry (Steward) said to me, ‘watch him when he throws a right he drops his left hand’. So I waited for him to drop his hand,hit him with a right and knocked him out.

“This fight was a step up, I just want to keep stepping it up from now on. I’m going to speak to my manager Steve (Goodwin) but January has been mentioned. I just can’t wait to get back in there.”