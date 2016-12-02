Murray earns GB call for Euro Cross Country Champs

Luton athlete Rebecca Murray has been called up to the GB team for the European Cross Country Championships held in Italy on December 11.

She earned her spot in the team after a superb run at the McCain Challenge Cross Country race in Liverpool at the weekend.

Following on from a comfortable win at the Aldi Manchester Half Marathon in October, in the Combined Senior & Under 23 Women’s race, Murray had probably her best ever race to date, finishing in third place overall.

Competing against a strong field of athletes including Rio Olympians, the 22-year-old finished third overall in the senior women’s race.

The 22-year-old’s time for the ladies 8.1K course was 27:13mins, just two seconds behind winner Gemma Steel.