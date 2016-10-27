Prosper confident of beating Noble to claim first title

Luton boxer Kay Prosper hasn’t left anything to chance in his bid win a first title when he faces Rakeem Noble for the Southern Area super lightweight belt at York Hall in London on Saturday.

The 32-year-old is headlining the Goodwin Promotions ‘Fright Night’ bill and takes on the reigning champion, who has an impressive record of 10 victories and only one defeat from his 11 bouts, winning the belt against Sohail Ahmed in March.

Prosper, 32, who is unbeaten from his nine fights to date, most recently seeing-off Innocent Anyanwu in May on points, said: “The Southern Area title is a prestigious accolade that has been held by many fighters that have gone on to do great things in boxing.

“Winning the belt will establish me as a contender and put me in line for more lucrative honours, which is why I haven’t left anything to chance.

“Preparation for this fight has gone really well and I have no fears about being scheduled for my first 10 rounds.

“There has been a lot of talk about my opponent Rakeem Noble’s fitness and having watched footage of his previous fights I can vouch that he is as fit as they come.

“However, having sparred countless rounds against people that are better than him, I am confident of getting the job done.

“I expect him to come out all guns blazing and try to put me under pressure, if is the case it could be an early night’s work as my punch power is not something he will be able to deal with.”

Also on the bill at the Bethnal Green venue is fellow former Hockwell Ring fighter Linus Udofia, who is fighting Teodor Lozanov, and Udofia can’t wait to see Prosper have his hand raised in victory.

He said: “It’s a brilliant bill for Kay.

“This is where all his hard work shows it and when he wins that title we’re all going to be there for him.

“It’s really nice to see your stablemate going so far.

“I’m so happy for him, he trains too hard to even think about losing. I can’t wait for him to do the business so we can celebrates the first title of the camp​.”