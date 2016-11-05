Putteridge’s Palmer is thrilled with his Dubai display

Putteridge Swimming Club’s Lawrence Palmer headed to Dubai to compete in the Fina World Cup recently.

A tough season to date had seen Palmer suffer from Neural Fatigue, a condition which affects the functionality, strength and power of all major muscle groups, stopping him performing as he wanted in the British Summer Nationals or the ASA Summer Nationals.

However, after becoming the first Bedfordshire athlete training at his home club being given the opportunity by British Swimming to compete in the Fina World Cup Series in Dubai, he decided to compete, despite not training for the previous three months.

The event was being held at the world class Hamdan Sports Complex, as Palmer went in the 50m breaststroke heats, swimming just 0.5secs off his PB to make his first ever World Cup final, where he finished in seventh place.

He also took part in the 200m breaststroke, but used the race strategically, although still managed to reach the final, and then went in the 100m breastroke too.

Palmer managed 1.01mins in the heat, to scrape into the final, where he swam 1.00mins.

Coach Lesley Batson said: “Lawrence plans to continue recovering, he can see a light at the end of the tunnel now.

“We have to thank everyone at PSC, swimmers, parents and committee members as well as our families.

“We also have to say a big thank you to Luton Rotarians, who have supported Lawrence financially, in particular to Jack Sapsworth.”