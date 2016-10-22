Putteridge SC impress in first National Arena League Gala

Putteridge Swimming Club travelled to Braintree at the weekend to compete in their first ever National Arena League team gala.

Putteridge were drawn against Aylesbury & District, Braintree & Bocking, Dunmow Atlantis, Hertford, Potters Bar and Verulam, with the gala consisting of 17 team relay events and 33 individual events.

Jordan Quinn

Out of the 50 races, Putteridge performed impressively and secured 11 first places, 10 seconds and six thirds, to maintain third place throughout the gala.

After the final race they narrowly missed out on second place by just 14 points and now eagerly await the final results from the weekend for confirmation of the second round fixtures.

Putteridge coach Lesley Batson said: “The standard was particularly high for a first round Division Two gala, but our swimmers definitely held their own.

“We had a few nerves with the little Putts who had never seen anything like it and who are inexperienced at competing, however, we were extremely pleased with all swims.”

Meanwhile, MC swimmer Jordan Quinn won a number of medals at the Regional Para Swimming Meet in Newmarket, with personal bests in three of her over-10yr events.

Jordan won silver in the women’s 200m freestyle with a 3.5sec PB and then came fourth with another best in the 50m breaststroke.

She also managed bronze in the 100m freestyle, with a time just outside of her PB, plus silver in her final event, the 100m backstroke, taking nine seconds off her previous best.

Batson added: “I am so pleased for Jordan that all her efforts in training are now paying off.”

“She Jordan works so hard and never complains and to win these medals is testament to how hard she works.

“She is a great asset to the club and is also a mentor to our other MC swimmers.”