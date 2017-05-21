Reynolds edged out in showdown

Luton fighter Jordan Reynolds reached the final of the GB Elite Three Nations 75kg competition at the Sport Wales National Centre in Cardiff at the weekend.

He saw off Welsh opponent Kyran Jones 4-1 in the semi-final, as team manager Martin Webb said: “Jordan lined up numerous big shots to shade the contest against a competent southpaw.”

He then took on John Docherty from Scotland in the final, beaten 4-1, as Webb added: “It was a repeat of last year’s Three Nations final, but on this occasion the win went to southpaw Docherty following what was a game of physical chess.”

Reynolds is now back with Team GB for a training camp this week.