Reynolds spars with Olympic champion DeGale ahead of title fight

Luton boxer Jordan Reynolds prepared for his GB Elite Nations 75kg title fight this weekend by sparring with Olympic champion James Degale.

The Lutonian took to the ring with DeGale, who won gold in 2008 and is the current IBF super-middleweight champion, admitting it had been an excellent warm-up for his bout.

He said: “I’ve been sparring DeGale for last few years now as he rang me before his world title fight asking if I could be his sparring partner.

“I did six rounds with him as we have great sessions because our styles compliment each others.

“This time we sparred four, three and a half minute rounds with 30 seconds rest.”

Reynolds now heads to the Sport Wales National Centre in Sofia Gardens, Cardiff and added: “It’s a great confident boost as I’m sharp and super fit.

“I can’t get better sparring than World and Olympic champion.”