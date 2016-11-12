SQUASH: Talented trio impress in Manchester

Luton & Dunstable Squash Club’s talented trio of youngsters Sophia John, Lily Main and Natalie Main headed for Manchester recently to compete at the British Championships against the elite players from Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland as well as the best of England.

For the Main sisters it was their first time competing at this level and the nerves showed for Lily as she went down 3-0 to Esssex’s Hannah Morley, albeit improving as the match went on.

The luck of the draw saw Sophia John face her club-mate Natalie Main in the first round as Main played arguably her best squash ever and ran John closer than ever before going down 3-0.

Those results meant that the Main sisters dropped into the plate, where Natalie received a bye into the quarter-finals.

John was well beaten, but not disgraced, going down to number one seed and eventual winner Torrie Malik from Sussex, while in her next round John faced Oxfordshire’s Jasmine Tranter whom she ran very close at a recent Inter County match.

This time she failed to find her stride and lost rather tamely 3-0, while in her penultimate tie, John faced Lancashire’s Lauren Hall and played considerably better, running her opponent close, but failing to convert any chances.

In her final match she faced Yorkshire’s Lexi Ogram and ran out a comfortable winner to finish 15th overall.

In the plate Lily Main faced Hampshire’s Olivia Keefe and looked to be cruising as she took the first comfortably, but Keefe fought back to level.

However, once Main took a lead in the third she never looked back and secured a place in the Plate quarter-final against Scotland’s Jemma Young.

Main started brightly in the first two and could have taken both, but Young played the crucial points better and triumphed 3-0.

Younger sister Natalie faced an old foe in the shape of Durham and Cleveland’s Jessica Weatherspoon, as on this occasion Main made too many unforced errors allowing Weatherspoon to triumph.