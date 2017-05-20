Success for Storey as he makes his debut as a Senior

Luton boxer Frankie Storey chalked up his first win as a Senior recently by defeating Newham ABC’s Jack English.

It was the former Academy ABC fighter’s first outing since his move to Finchley and District ABC and his first test under new coach Sean Murphy.

Murphy, who once shared a ring with Luton legend Billy Schwer, has British, Commonwealth and European titles to his name, while as a coach, he has had some stellar names under his wing including European champion Spencer Oliver, Derek Chisora, and recent conqueror of Vladimir Klitschko, Anthony Joshua.

Storey began to show his class immediately, landing two hard lefts to the head of English.

Both boxers tried to take the centre of the ring, but it was Storey who had the better exchanges, with another headshot.

In the second round, Storey showed great head movement to avoid English’s hooks and again land heavily from the southpaw stance.

In the final round, English sensed defeat and brought the fight to Storey, swinging wildly but connecting.

The Luton fighter took everything thrown at him and had some great successes of his own, leaving his opponent with no option but to hold as the final bell rang, earning Storey a unanimous decision.

It promises to be a very busy year for Storey now, with a training camp planned in Spain before September when the Senior season starts in earnest.