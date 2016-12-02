Superb Sam slays Armand to retain his King of the Ring title

Luton boxer Sam King retained his King of the Ring title with a superb victory out in Sweden last week.

The 15-year-old was required to box three times in three consecutive days for the first time in his career to be crowned champion.

His first bout saw him matched with Leonardo Cakic from NBK Akilles, Sweden.

King was very quick to settle in his rhythm, stopping his opponent with an array of body shots at just 54 seconds into the first round.

His second bout the following day proved to be much tougher as King took on a very awkward southpaw, Martin Zivkovic from Malmo BK.

This contest saw both boxers show fantastic determination and grit throughout the three rounds.

King, possibly losing the first round, responded well to take the second and third, securing the bout with a unanimous decision.

The final on day three proved to be an epic encounter, as King was up against the highly fancied Armand Avdrjaj from Hisingens BK.

The bout was watched by many in the UK as it was streamed live across Europe and King’s opponent showed his intent from the start.

However, it was the Luton teenager who produced the finest boxing of his career, again winning by a unanimous decision to ensure he won gold and retain his title as King of Ring.

This completed a fantastic November for King who also attended an England Boxing Talent Pathway camp in Leeds, where he trained with and sparred European and National champions.