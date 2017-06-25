SWIMMING: A fine fourth as Dunstable SC make the step up

Dunstable SC began their Junior League in earnest in the Milton Keynes & District Junior Swimming League competition at the Hemel Hempstead Pool recently.

After being promoted last year, it was clear from the outset that this would be a much more difficult league to compete in, as they eventually finished in fourth place.

DSC’s swimmers of the gala went to Stefan Bennett and Chloe Medlicott who both performed brilliantly.

The club will now take part in the second round of the competition on July 1.

First round scores: 1, Wycombe DA, 251pts; 2, Barnes, 206; 3, Leander, 204; 4, Dunstable, 124; 5, Hemel Hempstead, 121; 6, Reading, 103.

DSC’s more seasoned swimmers then took themselves off to the John Honey Cup, held at the Tiddenfoot Swimming Pool in Leighton Buzzard.

This was a commemorative gala which was won in style by the hosts, although DSC gave a brilliant performance to finish in second, climbing up two places from last year’s efforts, as they managed 14 first places, eight seconds and 16 thirds, with two club records broken.

Ollie Ellison managed a sub one minute in his 100m freestyle PB, and a very close first regional time for Isabella Porzio in her 100m breaststroke PB.

Maia Morgan broke the 14yrs 100m breaststroke record in 1.22.75mins and Michael Judd set a new club best in his 4x50m IM swim, clocking 2.15.04.

Swimmers of the gala went to Tatenda Musendeki and Jessica Kefford, with the latter swimming nine times on the night.

Final result: 1, Leighton Buzzard, 246pts; 2, Dunstable, 221; 3, Linslade Crusaders, 205; 4, Flitwick Dolphins, 188; 5, Henley, 80.