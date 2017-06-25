TENNIS: Daulnay finishes fourth in Batchwood

Luton’s Mattie Daulnay was fourth in the Batchwood U10 Boys Green Grade 5 Tournament last week.

He beat Jack Buckenham 4-1 in the quarter-final, and then lost to Oliver Gore 4-3, while he was also defeated 4-3 by Boris Deller in the third/fourth place play-off.

Fellow Luton youngster Georgina Harriman was runner up in the consolation draw at the recent Harpenden Open Girls U9s tournament.

The youngster qualified top of her group with three wins and one defeat.

She then lost to Sophia Christodoulou in the quarter-final, before beating Arabella Loftus in the consolation semi-final and losing to Erika Whyte in the final.

Miles Wallace was in the Harpenden Open U10 singles, beating Marton Howe and Freddie Whittaker to qualify, also defeated by Harry Hume.

In round one, he had a bye, before losing 4-0, 0-4 (11-9) to Athahan Niyazi in round two.

Daulnay was in the same draw, beating Tony Stefanov, before losing to Howe and Hume in qualifying.

He then had a bye and lost out to Luke Dent in round two, going down 4-1, 5-3.

Theo Winfield was in the U14s event, as he lost to Anthony Weingarten and went in the consolation draw.

There, he beat Ben Spencer-Jones 6-0, 6-1 and then lost to Ryan O’Sullivan 1-6, 6-2, 10-8.

Matthew Winchester was in action at the Legends Tennis Green Master Series U10 mixed event in Hertfordshire, finishing in third place

He qualified in first place, winning all of his matches, beating Charlotte En, Nathanial Idowu and Ethan Elton, dropping just two games in the process.

He then beat Zak Brown in the quarter-final 4-1, before losing 4-1 to Lucas Kyomo in the semi-final, although defeated En to win the third place clash.

Elise Harriman reached the quarter-final in the Gosling Summer County Tour U12 event.