Thumping loss for Stockwood Park

Stockwood Park were humbled 104-0 at fourth placed Belsize Park in their London North West Two fixture at the weekend.

Going into the game with a number of injuries and then suffering more problems throughout the 80 minutes, Park suffered a tough afternoon, left without any bench cover towards the end.

The visitors had no answer to Belsize’s superior organisation and fitness, trailing 14-0 after just five minutes.

Park were never able to recover, despite a good supply of lineout ball from Tom Edmonds and Phil Doherty and regular possession from the scrummage where hooker Tom Childs and prop Justin Harkin worked hard.

However, Stockwood’s high error count and poor defence left them continually exposed to the pace and skill of Belsize Park.

They found themselves 50-0 down at half-time, with the deficit doubled by the end as although Park could never be accused of giving up, they were always second best throughout the contest.

This Saturday, Stockwood will again attempt to pick up what would be a first league win of the season when they visit Enfield Ignatians.

Currently the side have lost all 16 of their fixtures to sit bottom of the table.