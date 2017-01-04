Time to start voting in the Luton Sports Network Awards

Voting is now open for the Luton Sports Network Annual Sports Awards.

The awards provide a fantastic opportunity to recognise and reward talented local sportsmen and sportswomen, coaches, volunteers, teams and clubs for their outstanding achievements in sport over the past 12 months.

There are 15 categories this time, with the Sports Personality of the Year award decided by an online vote from all individual nominations.

Meanwhile, there is also awards for Sports Man of the Year, Sports Woman of the Year, Young Sports Man of the Year, Young Sports Woman of the Year, Sports Team of the Year, Young Sports Team of the Year, Sports Club of the Year, Club Member of the Year, Disability Sports Award, Young Volunteer, Sports Administrator/Official of the Year, Sports Coach of the Year, Service to Sport Awards and the Geoff Battlebury Award for Service to Sport, which is nominated by the Luton Sports Network.

Nominations will be accepted from anyone, including members of the nominee’s family or club, while self-nomination is also acceptable.

The nomination period will close on Wednesday, January 18, with the online poll open on Sunday, January 22.

The awards and rewards will be presented personally at a place and time most appropriate to the winner in February.

The results will be announced by the Luton News and Luton Sports Network websites as the presentations are made.

The winners of each category will also receive a reward to the value of £250 (such as a grant or vouchers for essential courses) courtesy of Luton Sports Network’s valued sponsors, partners and supporters.

There will be also be small civic reception for the winners and guests by invitation.

Nominations will be accepted for sports people, teams or clubs who either have their home team/club venue or reside within the borough and have achieved outstanding performances, shown outstanding ability, shown major improvement in their sport, given service to sport as an administrator, official or coach or promoted sport and influenced more members of the community to take part in sport.

Nominations must be made using the online form available on the Luton Sports Network’s website at www.lutonsportsnetwork.com