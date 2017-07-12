Udofia digs in to defeat Blackwell at York Hall

Luton boxer Linus Udofia continued his march through the middleweight division with a blistering win over Trowbridge’s Dan Blackwell at York Hall on Saturday night.

The durable Blackwell was easily Udofia’s toughest opponent to date, but a boxing masterclass saw him win every round and go 5-0 just 16 months into his professional career.

He did not have it his own way at York Hall as from the first bell Blackwell put on the pressure holding a high guard and forcing Udofia on to the back foot. Udofia then began establishing the jab and his speed and power forced Blackwell’s guard open as he began to take some punishment.

Round two saw Udofia pick up the pace and land some spiteful shots up and downstairs.

Blackwell had some successes but the Luton middleweight soaked up the shots.

In the third round, Blackwell didn’t land a single shot, but Udofia conversely showed pinpoint accuracy as he connected with everything causing his opponent boxer to start marking up.

Rounds four and five were more evenly matched, Blackwell catching Udofia with an uppercut, which he took well and returned in kind.

Just before the bell, Blackwell’s face was badly bloodied which only served to cause the travelling Udofia supporters to will their man on to get the stoppage.

Blackwell, who had only been stopped once before, rallied in the final round and Udofia sat back to avoid getting caught by his opponent whose power was evident throughout.

A huge roar enveloped York Hall as Udofia was declared the winner on scores of 60-54 and speaking afterwards, the former Hockwell Ring ABC fighter said: “He was a tough, tough fighter.

“He was tricky and he could hit hard as he caught me a few times when I stayed in the pocket for too long and he got me with an uppercut.

“It was definitely my biggest fight yet, and I’m learning all the time.”

Coach Terry Steward echoed Udofia’s thoughts, adding: “He was a very clever opponent. I warned Linus to not get drawn in as he could pick you off, and he could punch, but it was a brilliant performance by Linus, it was the perfect fight for him.”