Udofia not taking it easy at ‘Fright Night’

Luton boxer Linus Udofia can’t wait for his next big test when he steps into the ring for a third pro bout next weekend.

The 23-year-old comes up against Teodor Lozanov at the Goodwin Promotions ‘Fright Nite’ bill at York Hall on Saturday, October 29.

Rather than take on an opponent who will just add another win to his record, Lozanov represents a significant threat, having won three and lost four of his seven bouts to date.

That’s just what Udofia is looking for though, even at the early stages of his career, having fought just twice in the pro ranks since his debut back in March, with points victories in both bouts.

He said: “All of them have been a difficult test so far, but it’s all part of my path.

“I always say to my manager, give me the hardest, I don’t really want people who are going to be a pushover, I want the best.

“I don’t want people that shouldn’t be in there with me, it’s not what I want.

“You can’t measure yourself when the opposition isn’t even standing up to anything that you can bring.

“So when it comes to a challenge you just crumble as you’ve never really done it.

“It’s not going to be a walk in the park, it’s a big test going in. Everyone thinks at the start of your carer you have easy fights, but I thought, you know what, I don’t know about anyone else, but I don’t really just want to get someone where I will win.

“That’s not the route I want to take, I want to be tested. It’s a hard old game and I want to grow quick and don’t want a polished record, I just want the best, it’s as simple as that.

“I’ve been like this since I was an amateur, I want all the challengers and I want someone who I’ll get in there and it’s more or less a 50/50 fight, so I want this fight to be another successful bout.”

Udofia is fighting on the same show as fellow ex-Hockwell Ring boxer Kay Prosper and on his preparation, he continued: “It’s really intense at the minute, I only wind down in the last week.

“The camp’s a bit hectic, but it really helps that so many people in our camp are all fighting at the same time, so we’re all at the same point with our sparring.

“It’s really, really fun, really, really enjoyable, but just intense and doesn’t get any easier. I’ve had no injuries, everything’s really good right now.

“This week is one of the hardest weeks, a lot of sparring, a lot of rounds, a lot of work, and next week it’s going to be quite hard again, probably even harder than this week and then you cool down and relax for the last week.

“I don’t want to jinx anything, but everything seems to be going well, my diet and my weight’s all good, everything’s bang on, it seems to be going to plan if I’m honest.

“I just really want to get in the ring now and all this training camp, get it out of the way and go and fight now.”