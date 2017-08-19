Vipers aiming for more silverware

Luton Vipers will be looking to finish their maiden East RL Division season on a high this Saturday as they face off against Kings Lynn Black Knights for the title.

Following the decision of Milton Keynes Wolves to pull themselves out of the league following a heavy 54-20 loss to the Vipers last week, Vipers went straight through to the final, which will be played at Pennine Way, home of Hemel Stags.

Vipers head coach Ieuan-Rhys Beal said: “It is sad that MK Wolves decided to pull out of the league.

“The Wolves are a well drilled, well coached side, but at this stage of the season it seems union has taken precedence in Milton Keynes.

“Whatever has happened is in the past and we won’t hold on to it, as a club we are focused solely on the task at hand which is beating Kings Lynn.”

The Vipers have been in good form the past three weeks, scoring over 100 points, conceding just 36.

The game on Saturday will be the final match of the season for the newly founded side, and thoughts have already turned to next season and retaining the current squad.

The Vipers will be looking to add the East RL title to their trophy case from their debut season, having already claimed the East RL Vase, following a 76-10 over Hemel Stags A in July.