Nice and three-sy for Luton as they hold off spirited Belgrave

Callum Strachan’s try and a double from centre Jake Hobbs gave Luton a hard-fought 19-15 win over Midlands Two East South table-toppers Belgrave on Saturday.

Both teams had gone into the game with a 100 per cent win record from their first two fixtures of the season.

Luton heavily dominated possession in the first 12 minutes with Belgrave not even being able to get out of their half, and after a number of good phases of play, outside centre Jake Hobbs touched down right between posts.

Fly-half Rik Hobbs had no problems with the easy conversion to make it 7-0.

Belgrave fought back quickly and were adamant that they had scored when full-back Kevin Curtis chased down a grubber kick from scrum-half Kyron Kyle.

However, the referee deemed the number 15 did not touch down the ball within the in-goal area.

The visitors’ good run of play paid off when Curtis pulled back three points after 20 minutes with a penalty from 10 metres out to make it 7-3.

Belgrave failed to get any more points on the board during their long period in possession and when their flanker was sent to the sin bin Luton took full advantage, Strachan scrambling the ball over the line.

Rik Hobbs converted brilliantly from an angle with the last kick of the half to give the hosts an 11-point advantage at the break.

Belgrave continued to dominate in the second period and the referee gave the visitors a penalty try to close the gap to just four points.

Luton were then reduced to 14 men as hooker Ryan Sheppard was sent off for alleged unfair play.

Belgrave failed to take advance of the extra man as a brilliant run by Jake Hobbs from inside his half broke the visitors’ line.

He then wonderfully sold the opposition scrum half a dummy before crossing the line to make it 19-10.

However, brother Rik kicked his conversion wide of the far post from near the right touchline.

Luton were then reduced to 13 men when second row Andy Davy was sent to the sin bin.

This time Belgrave did take advantage of their possession as their number 13 gathered the ball from the back of a ruck and wiggled his way through to make it 19-15.

Belgrave’s full back failed to make the conversion from a tight angle.

Luton put good pressure on the visitors for the remainder and had them pushed back deep into their own half, when the final whistle came as they extended their winning run to three games.

Luton’s next game is at Long Buckby on October 14.